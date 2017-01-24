Nasirildeen flip an ‘intensely personal decision’

Former South Carolina defensive back commitment Hamsah Nasirildeen of Concord, N.C., won’t address his flip to Florida State until Tuesday. His coach, however, shared some of his knowledge Monday on the turn of events.
“The only thing I’ll say is the same thing I was told by the family and that is a personal decision by him,” Concord coach Glenn Padgett said. “Our philosophy here is to encourage kids to do what is right for them. I think a lot of the coaches of both programs. Obviously South Carolina did a great job recruiting him. This is a personal decision by him and his family, and that is what it is.”
Padgett said he has stayed out of the decision-making process for Nasirildeen over the past couple of weeks to give him some space to make his final decision.
“He can’t do what I want him to do. He can’t do what his parents want him to do. He needs to do what he feels best for him,” the coach said. “This was a intensely personal decision by him and I have no doubt he’s going to be successful wherever he is.”
Nasirildeen is regarded as one of the top safeties in the country for his class. He was a member of the North Carolina Shrine Bowl team and played in the U.S. Army All American Game.
I will do interviews on Tuesday pic.twitter.com/XsBhHPGxXU— 2k (@nasirildeen) January 23, 2017
