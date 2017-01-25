Chapin center ‘beyond excited’ about Gamecocks offer

Chapin center Hank Manos is the state's top ranked 4A wrestler, and now he has multiple Power Five conference offers to wrestle with.
On Tuesday, South Carolina stepped up with an offer joining earlier ones from N.C. State and Georgia State. Needless to say, Manos was blown away by landing the offer from the Gamecocks.
"I am beyond excited about the offer," Manos said. "It means a lot to get an offer from such an elite program. Being from Chapin, the Gamecocks are right here. Every young player from this area dreams of getting this type of opportunity. With two major programs in this state, an offer from one is huge for me. It means so much that coach (Eric) Wolford and coach (Will) Muschamp believe in me."
New Gamecocks offensive line coach Eric Wolford has made Manos an early priority as he looks to build up the talent on the Gamecock offensive line. He reviewed the film and felt Manos was worthy of an offer.
"Coach Wolford really likes my athleticism, my footwork and my frame," Manos said. "He is really impressed with my flexibility and movement. He likes my wrestling background and feels like it compliments my role on the O-line. Right now I just want to focus on working hard and putting in the effort to be successful at the next level."
Manos is in the middle of wrestling season so his weekends are tied up with matches for now, but this spring, he plans to see USC again. He's also going to Clemson for a junior day and spring practice March 4. He plans on visiting N.C. State, East Carolina, Georgia State and Appalachian State.
