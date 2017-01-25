Chapin center ‘beyond excited’ about Gamecocks offer

1:55 'Lets Get Started' message from SC Governor McMaster Pause

1:59 VIDEO: How Mary Tyler Moore changed television

3:09 Inside peek at the new Clemson Football Operations Facility

1:52 Phil Kornblut: The message Muschamp must sell on recruiting trail

6:33 These women shattered ceilings, here's their message for you

0:43 Suspected gang members jump out of moving car during high speed chase

3:11 Frank Martin postgame: Gamecocks respond well coming off a loss

0:24 Nikki Haley confirmed UN Ambassador

0:57 New photos: South Carolina's Football Operations Center