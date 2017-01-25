Gamecocks staff sets home visits in last week before Signing Day

Defensive lineman Devonte Wyatt of Decatur, Ga., will get a visit Wednesday at school and his home from USC recruiters Bryan McClendon and Lance Thompson.
On Thursday Georgia coach Kirby Smart and defensive line coach Tracy Rocker will be in for a visit. The 6-foot-4, 300-pounder will visit Florida this weekend.
Wyatt also talked Tuesday on the phone with McClendon. Wyatt said he's still holding with a 50-50 split between USC and Georgia. He will announce on Signing Day.
This season he had 70 tackles with 15 sacks and 30 tackles for loss.
Notes:
▪ Pendleton defensive end Brad Johnson will sign with either South Carolina or Virginia Tech next Wednesday at Noon. USC coach Will Muschamp will have his in home visit Wednesday. Hokies coach Justin Fuente had his last week. Virginia Tech recruiters are expected to visit this week.
▪ Defensive end Jaylen Twyman is set on choosing between the Gamecocks and Pitt, with no more visits planned and no coaches coming in this week. He said he continues to hear from USC. There is no favorite and Twyman will announce on Signing Day.
▪ USC coach Will Muschamp and running backs coach Bobby Bentley checked in on Monday on running back Master Teague III of Murfreesboro, Tenn.
"They still believe that I am a great fit for their program and really want me to decide to go there." Teague said.
He's still working out plans for spring visits, but he is going to Duke on March 4. Oklahoma State is the most recent major offer for Teague.
▪ Defensive back Jairus Brents of Louisville said he's getting mail from USC and plans to visit at some point. He has claimed offers from USC, Alabama, Florida, Mississippi State, Kentucky, Oregon, UCLA, West Virginia and Louisville.
▪ USC offered 2019 defensive back Jaquan McMillian of Clemmons, N.C.
▪ Blythewood tight end Roger Carter Jr. was offered by S.C. State.
▪ Will McGregor, a 2019 left-handed pitcher/first baseman from T.L. Hanna and 2019 outfielder Xavier Bussey from Garner, N.C. committed to USC.
