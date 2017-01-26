Coach ‘totally shocked’ by Jamyest Williams’ Georgia interest

One of the remaining major stories to be played out for South Carolina this recruiting season is the fate of defensive back Jamyest Williams of Loganville, Ga.
He committed to the Gamecocks in late August and held firm to that pledge until this month. Now, after taking an official visit to Georgia last weekend, Williams has said he’s strongly considering the Bulldogs as he prepares for his official visit to USC this weekend.
Grayson High coach Jeff Herron said, to his knowledge, no coaches have been by his school this week from USC or Georgia to meet with Williams or offensive tackle Tony Gray, who also is a USC target. Herron, who is in his first year at Grayson, said it’s hard to read what’s going on with his two standouts.
“Both of them I guess are keeping their cards close to the vest. I was totally shocked. I didn’t even know Jamyest had a visit set up to Georgia,” Herron said. “He had never been anything with me except South Carolina. ‘Coach, done deal, don’t want to be instate, I’ve lived here all my life and I want it to be something else.’ I guess Georgia got in there and talked him into visiting. I was surprised by that.”
Gray will be taking his official visit to Ole Miss this weekend and then decide. He’s also been to Florida.
Herron said the players will announce and sign early Wednesday morning and fax in their letters of intent by 8 a.m. A school ceremony is planned for 9 a.m. Grayson will attend a Gwinnett County signing ceremony at the College Football Hall of Fame in Atlanta at 2:15 p.m.
Notes
▪ USC OL commitment Jordan Rhodes of Fairburn, Ga., said he has canceled his visit this weekend to Missouri and shut down his recruiting. He said he’s 100 percent set with the Gamecocks.
▪ 2018 Gaffney WR Dennis Smith recently added an offer from East Carolina to earlier ones from USC and Old Dominion. He plans to visit USC this Saturday. “I’ve got to give it to them. They are consistent. I hear from them a lot. They are really on me.”
▪ USC Wednesday offered 2018 WR Darius Rush of CE Murray.
▪ USC coach Will Muschamp stopped by Conway High this week to check in on 2018 OL Gunner Britton and DL Raiqwon O’Neal. Britton said he’s considering junior day visits to USC, Clemson and Wake Forest.
Comments