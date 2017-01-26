Gamecocks offer 2018 quarterback from west coast powerhouse

South Carolina offered 2018 quarterback Re-al Mitchell (6-0 185) out of Eastvale, Ca., on Thursday. He plays for California power St. John Bosco, which finished second nationally in the USA Today Super 25 rankings
"I was really excited when I was offered. The staff expressed so much interest in me and that I'm exactly what their looking for in a QB in my delivery to play making ability." Mitchell said.
As a junior, he threw for 2,932 yards, 30 touchdowns and 10 interceptions, and ran for 1,058 with 15 scores.
Extremely blessed to announce that I've received an offer from the University of South Carolina!! #GloryToGod #SpursUp pic.twitter.com/pCfvGXbFxt— Re-al Mitchell (@realmitchell11) January 26, 2017
He also has offers from Arizona, Utah, Northwestern and San Jose State.
NOTES:
▪ According to his coach at Arizona Western Community College, USC commitment defensive back Keisean Nixon remains firmly committed and will sign Wednesday. Nixon had hoped to enroll in January but had to get another class on his academic record. He's home in Compton, Ca., taking that class on line. He now plans to enroll in the summer.
▪ USC offered defensive back DeAndre Hollins of Tampa.
▪ South Carolina running backs coach Bobby Bentley checked in on 2018 DL Josh Belk of Lewisville on Thursday.
▪ South Carolina head coach Will Muschamp and some assistant coaches from Clemson were at IMG Academy in Florida today. Muschamp is getting a visit this weekend from defensive end Robert Beal, a Georgia commitment. He was also there for 2018 defensive end Xavier Thomas, 2018 defensive lineman Stephon Wynn Jr. and others.
