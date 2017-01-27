Jamyest Williams’ father gives Georgia the current edge

Having already lost standout safety Hamsah Nasirildeen, South Carolina is trying to hang on to defensive back Jamyest Williams of Loganville, Ga., the star of the Gamecocks’ class.
Williams will make his official visit to USC this weekend and then decide between the Gamecocks and Georgia. Williams, who is actually from Athens, visited Georgia last weekend on what was reportedly an unofficial visit paid for by his father.
Williams and his father, JJ, attended an awards ceremony in Atlanta on Thursday night. His father shared his feelings on where things stand with Williams with Jeff Sentell of DawgNation.
“The most honest thing I can say right now is if the decision was today and today was the day he had to make his decision, I think he would be going to Georgia,” JJ Williams said. “That’s if today was the day. ... That’s based on this past weekend and everything that has transpired over the last couple of weeks.”
(VIDEO: That’s JJ Williams flashing a “Spurs Up” and waving a USC shirt in August when Jamyest committed to the Gamecocks)
A great visit to South Carolina this weekend could swing things back in the Gamecocks’ favor, JJ Williams indicated to Sentell.
“I think it is going to come down to a feeling where he can be developed the most to make it to the next level,” JJ Williams said.
Jamyest Williams, who said he’s not doing interviews until after he signs, was quoted by Rivals on Thursday night about his coming USC visit: “It’s business talk. When I get down there, we’ll see how I feel about the environment and how my family feels.”
Williams also said a rumor that he had already reaffirmed his commitment to USC coaches was not true. He also said he likely would make up his mind on Tuesday and call the coaches that day with his decision.
