Instate WR reacts to USC offer: ‘I grew up a Gamecock fan’

South Carolina coach Will Muschamp this week dipped into the small town of Greeleyville to hand out another in-state offer to wide receiver Darius Rush of CE Murray High.
Rush is one of the state’s fastest players for the 2018 recruiting cycle, and Muschamp is always looking to add speed to his program. He saw Rush in camp last summer and had him in for a visit for the Georgia game. He followed up on his interest with the offer.
“He really likes my film. He thinks I’m a great athlete and that I can make plays and move around,” Rush said. “I like the new energy that’s in the program. And everything they are building up around there. I’m also very familiar with Columbia and the campus. I want to spend some time talking to the coaches more and building more of a relationship, but it’s definitely an offer I’ve wanted for a long time. It feels great and it’s one I’ve wanted for a long time. I grew up a Gamecock fan.”
Rush also holds offers from Charlotte, Miami of Ohio, SC State and Old Dominion. He plans to attend USC’s junior day Feb. 25. He’s also looking at Charlotte, Duke and Miami of Ohio for junior day stops.
Last season Rush had 1,243 all-purpose yards and 18 total touchdowns. He rushed for 622 yards with 12 touchdowns, had 14 catches for 228 yards and three touchdowns, and on defense had 36 tackles with two interceptions and four passes broken up.
