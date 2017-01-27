South Carolina hosting uncommitted former Alabama pledge

One of the uncommitted prospects still be sought by South Carolina is defensive end Aaron Sterling of Tucker, Ga.
The former Alabama commitment camped at USC last summer and has made several unofficial visits. He will make his official visit this weekend with his mom and will use the experience to help him decide between the Gamecocks and Tennessee on National Signing Day.
"Just the feeling I get from being down there, is it a place I can go if I wasn't playing football," Sterling said. "And them showing me more details on what they want me to be and what they want me to play."
Sterling said his mind is 50-50 between the Gamecocks and Vols as he goes into this visit. He was at Tennessee last weekend and he has a good feeling for the Vols right now.
"The relationship I've got with the coaches up there, I've got a pretty good relationship," Sterling said. "That's really like something I look at. That's one of the main things, being most comfortable and the relationship that I've got."
Sterling said USC recruiter Bryan McClendon was in earlier this week to meet with him at school. Tennessee was not in this week.
Sterling said he will discuss the pros and cons of both schools with his parents when he gets back from the visit as he goes through the final decision making process.
