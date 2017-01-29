Javon Kinlaw not committed, but 100 percent to South Carolina

Defensive lineman Javon Kinlaw of Jones County Community College in Mississippi and Goose Creek made his official visit to USC over the weekend and said everything went great and his choice is all but made.
Kinlaw had narrowed his decision to USC and Southern Cal with a plan to announce a commitment Tuesday. He did not "officially" commit to USC Sunday but he said he will be signing with the Gamecocks.
"I'm all set, South Carolina 100 percent," Kinlaw said. "Just haven't committed yet. They know I'm not going anywhere else. I loved it, being home and knowing a lot of people here. Everytime I come here they show me a lot of love. They were telling me I've got a chance to come in and play early. Me being a JUCO guy and them bringing in a lot of young guys, you can't depend on young guys, they're kind of depending on me to come in and play."
Kinlaw also took an official visit to Southern Cal and he liked it, but he said the comfort level for him in Columbia overshadows all of that.
"They look out for me here, and I've met a lot of people around the school and they help me out a lot," he said. "It's all about relationships. We (he and Will Muschamp) have a good relationship."
Kinlaw said he checked in at USC at 6-foot-6, 330 pounds but he wants to get back down to 300 pounds.
