Silver Bluff DE could land sign-and-place spot with Gamecocks

Silver Bluff defensive end Devontae Davis (6-foot-4, 245 pounds) made his official visit to USC over the weekend.
The Gamecocks are looking at him as a potential sign and place prospect unless his grades improve enough the rest of the school year to qualify.
“It was a nice experience,” Davis said. “They showed me the academic center and the whole campus. They are waiting to see where my grades fall at the end of this year and go from there. If I don’t qualify, they would like for me to go to junior college just as long as I come back here.”
Davis said he’s also looking at Coastal Carolina. As for junior colleges, he’s looking at Georgia Military, Jones and Garden City.
He’s not sure if he will sign on Wednesday. Davis said USC started recruiting him at the beginning of his senior season and he likes defensive line coach Lance Thompson.
