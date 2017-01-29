Aaron Sterling ‘still thinking’ as he sets signing day decision

Defensive end Aaron Sterling came out of his official visit to South Carolina on Sunday still undecided between the Gamecocks and Tennessee.
Sterling (6-3, 250) said it’s a 50-50 deal between the two at this point.
“The visit was awesome. I got to see more in detail everything,” he said. “I got to talk to the players and get their opinion on everything. They keep listing me like [former Florida lineman] Dominique Easley, come in and play that three technique, anything on the D-line. I like that.”
Sterling said Tennessee also gave him a good visit and he couldn’t say one visit was better than the other. There is a 10 a.m. signing ceremony set for his school Wednesday.
“I still got to pray on it. Still thinking. Signing day,” he said. “I’m going to sit down with my mom and talk with my dad and get their opinion. It’s just that feeling, asking God which one is the best.”
