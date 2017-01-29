UGA D-line commit hears the Gamecocks’ pitch

Defensive end Robert Beal of Suwanee, Ga., who is a Georgia commitment, made his official visit to South Carolina over the weekend.
He said he’s still 100 percent committed to the Bulldogs but he did like what he saw in Columbia.
“It kind of opened my eyes a little bit, got a lot to think about. I saw some familiar faces and saw how cool Coach [Mike] Peterson is.”
He said the pitch made by the Gamecock coaches was, “We need you. We will develop you.”
Asked if anything has really changed with his commitment to Georgia, Beal replied, “Not really.”
Beal said he will be talking with coaches from USC and Georgia over the next couple of days.
