South Carolina target Xavier Thomas debunks commitment rumor

Clemson has a knack of landing a major commitment for the next class on signing day for the current class. So, with defensive end and South Carolina target Xavier Thomas of Florence and IMG Academy in Florida having visited last Saturday, and apparently having a very good time with some IMG teammates, a rumor materialized that Thomas could be that guy for Clemson Wednesday.
“No chance at all. Have no clue where that came from,” Thomas said.
Thomas said before leaving Florence for Florida that he would eventually choose either Clemson or South Carolina. He said he will visit USC soon but did not know when.
Notes:
▪ Quarterback Dakereon Joyner visited South Carolina earlier this month but did not make it to Clemson’s junior day this past weekend. He has upcoming visits to Georgia and NC State. As for the USC visit, Joyner had another good experience.
“He enjoyed it, he really liked it,” said his coach Steve LaPrad. “He cut it short because our football banquet was that Saturday night. I think he stayed with OrTre (Smith) while he was up there. They always threat him good up there.”
Joyner also has visited Virginia Tech. Tech recruiters were in to see Joyner earlier this month and Clemson recruiter Tony Elliott checked in on him last Friday. NC State also has been in.
▪ Linebacker Dax Hollifield of Shelby, N.C. picked up a LSU offer Monday. He was at USC on Saturday for another unofficial visit.
“I thought the visit was great,” Hollifield said. “Hutzler and Bentley were by my side the whole day and it made me feel pretty special. I also are lunch with Muschamp so that was pretty good, and they are still in my top three.”
He has had the Gamecocks, Virginia Tech and North Carolina at the top of his list. Stanford is now recruiting him hard and he plans to visit there.
▪ South Carolina offered defensive back Jordan Miner of Tampa.
▪ Alabama offered defensive end Stephon Wynn Jr. of Anderson and IMG Academy. He was at Clemson last Saturday. He also has a USC offer.
▪ USC offered DE Kingsley Enagbare of Hapeville, Ga.
▪ USC target OL Dylan Wonnum of Stone Mountain, Ga., was offered by Alabama.
▪ Long snapper Ben Reeder of J.L. Mann committed to Western Kentucky. He he had a walk-on offer at USC.
▪ Dutch Fork DB Brian Wilson committed to Wingate.
▪ TE Cameron Butler of Ridge View will stick with his commitment and sign with Colorado State.
▪ WR Adonicas Sanders of Fort Dorchester committed to Georgia Tech.
▪ Ben Lippen QB Patrick McClure is not sure he will sign Wednesday. Clemson is now showing interest as a possible walk-on opportunity that might not materialize until January. USC and Virginia Tech also have talked with him about walk-on spots. And he has visited Jacksonville University.
Comments