South Carolina target Xavier Thomas debunks commitment rumor

1:41 South Carolina's Dawn Staley on final call, refs vs. Tennessee Pause

1:07 Three of Mayor Steve Benjamin's 2017 focus points in 60 seconds

3:20 More than 1,000 demonstrators protest Trump's immigration ban at Raleigh airport

0:25 Tennessee player on final foul call: 'I'm a little clumsy'

1:20 Raw footage from scene of fatal Columbia apartment fire

2:51 Gov. Nikki Haley on challenges, pain and resilience in South Carolina

1:43 For Jamyest Williams, will it be South Carolina or Georgia?

0:18 Scene of fire that killed one in Hollywood-Rose Hill Sunday

2:03 Jamyest Williams earlier in January: No plans to flip to Georgia