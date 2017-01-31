Coming USC football facility impresses 2018 Tennessee TE prospect

South Carolina had a few of its top 2018 targets in for a small junior day gathering last Saturday and in the group, back for a return visit, was tight end Gavin Schoenwald of Nashville. He also visited last season for the Missouri game.
"It was great," Schoenwald said. "Coach Bentley and Coach Washington are some of the best in the business. We spoke about how I really needed to put myself in the current player's shoes to see if USC is a place I would want to attend. It helped having Jake (Bentley) and Deebo (Samuel) come talk to us. It really helped with that."
Schoenwald got another look at the inner workings of the program and the university. He also got a glimpse of the plans for the new football operations building which he feels will only add to an already impressive setting.
"Obviously, when they get their new football operations facility built it will be one of the best in the country," he said. "Future wise, I think Coach Muschamp is doing it the right way. He's going out and getting kids who have the same vision as him. He wants to win and wants to win now. I'm extremely attracted to that. I think South Carolina will stay around the top for me. Obviously I'll take more visits to other schools, but South Carolina was awesome."
Schoenwald also holds offers from Tennessee, Vanderbilt, Auburn, Georgia, Iowa and Ole Miss.
