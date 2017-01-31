Brad Johnson, Javon Kinlaw updates

Pendleton DE Brad Johnson is no closer to his decision in his mind today that he was yesterday, or the day before.
That’s according to his coach Paul Sutherland who met with him for an hour Tuesday afternoon. Johnson will sign Wednesday at Noon with either USC or Virginia Tech.
“He’s been in constant communications with both staffs,” Sutherland said. “Whichever one does not get him could not have done any more. He likes both schools. He had no idea it would go this far. He will personally call both head coaches.” Sutherland said both head coaches have been involved with the conversations this week.
Sutherland said there are no outside influences on Johnson as he works on his decision. He said he and Johnson’s family are leaving it strictly up to him to make the call. Sutherland said he can tell the process is wearing on his star player.
“He’s a little quieter, and he’s always been quiet. He’s a humble kid and he has been a little quieter.”
USC held a comfortable lead for Johnson for much of the year but Virginia Tech has closed strongly to make this a race. Sutherland said the Gamecocks are fortunate to be in the running because they were a non-factor before Will Muschamp arrived.
“Before Coach Muschamp got here I don’t think South Carolina was on his radar, The ACC schools were all over him. Clemson actually spent a lot of time with him. South Carolina hadn’t even offered before Muschamp. He flew up the last weekend before Signing Day last year. He came up that Friday and Bobby Bentley came with him. They had been on him at Auburn.”
Kinlaw moves commitment time
Jones County Junior College and former Goose Creek defensive lineman Javon Kinlaw was set to announce his official decision Tuesday night, but that got delayed. Instead he said he will announced his choice Wednesday night.
Change of plans.. commitment tomorrow night— Javon KinlawFYO™ (@9_thegreat) January 31, 2017
Kinlaw all but confirmed he will end up at South Carolina, saying after his official visit, “I’m all set, South Carolina 100 percent,”
Comments