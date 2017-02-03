Linebacker from in-state power trending with Gamecocks

South Pointe linebacker Eli Adams has a South Carolina offer and the Gamecocks, early on, reside in a prominent place in his mind
“Being my first offer, they are still on my board high,” Adams said. “I grew up in Columbia so it is my home team. I’m real familiar with the area. They are going to be top of my board.”
Adams was the leader of the Stallions’ defense last season that won another state championship. He has visited USC in the past and has gotten a positive assessment from Will Muschamp and the defensive staff.
“They like my passion for the game and how I play,” Adams said. “I play mostly stand up defensive end in high school, so I don’t have that much linebacker experience. They feel with my athletic ability I could play linebacker and play all positions.”
Adams also has offers from Maryland and East Carolina. He plans to attend USC’s junior day Feb. 25, and he also wants to visit Maryland. He wants to make his decision before his senior season.
Note:
▪ Defensive lineban Romello Martin of Brooklyn did not sign Wednesday as he awaits the return of his most recent SAT score. USC recruited Martin for much of the season and he said the Gamecocks have been in touch with his coach as have Ole Miss and Florida. He made an unofficial visit to USC in August. Martin said if he does not qualify he plans to attend a prep school, possibly Milford Prep.
