South Carolina offers highly-rated 2017 kicker

South Carolina’s football staff has reached out the West Coast in an attempt to attract a placekicker for the 2017 class.
Chase McGrath of Newport Coast, Ca., was offered Thursday night by the Gamecocks. He also picked up an offer from Virginia to go along with earlier ones from Texas Tech, Utah State and Army.
Extremely blessed and honored to have received an offer from the University of South Carolina! #SpursUp pic.twitter.com/BdFqkkB6wB— Chase McGrath (@ChaseMcGrath) February 3, 2017
He has taken an official visit to Texas Tech.
McGrath was named the All-County placekicker last season. He was 3-5 on field goals, with a long of 51 yards and 90-93 on extra points.
Here’s a scouting report on McGrath from Kohl’s professional camps: “McGrath had a solid showings at multiple Kohl’s events. His FG are probably top 15 in the country. He does need to KO with a little more hang-time and distance to match his FG ability. McGrath can also punt very well and is a talented combo k/p. He gets good lift on his FG’s and is able to create spirals easily in punting.”
Note:
USC Friday offered 2019 DE Derrick McClendon of Tucker, Ga.
Congrats to 2019 Tucker HS DE Derrick McLendon @DMAC1513 on his latest offer from Univ of South Carolina #True19 pic.twitter.com/gp6MEPMTYO— Coach K Watson (@therealkwat) February 3, 2017
Comments