Phil Kornblut

February 3, 2017 2:16 PM

South Carolina offers highly-rated 2017 kicker

By Phil Kornblut

Special to The State

South Carolina’s football staff has reached out the West Coast in an attempt to attract a placekicker for the 2017 class.

Chase McGrath of Newport Coast, Ca., was offered Thursday night by the Gamecocks. He also picked up an offer from Virginia to go along with earlier ones from Texas Tech, Utah State and Army.

He has taken an official visit to Texas Tech.

Will Muschamp discusses 2017 signees, recruiting strategy

South Carolina coach spoke to Gamecocks fans Thursday in Greenville

mconnolly@thestate.com

McGrath was named the All-County placekicker last season. He was 3-5 on field goals, with a long of 51 yards and 90-93 on extra points.

Here’s a scouting report on McGrath from Kohl’s professional camps: “McGrath had a solid showings at multiple Kohl’s events. His FG are probably top 15 in the country. He does need to KO with a little more hang-time and distance to match his FG ability. McGrath can also punt very well and is a talented combo k/p. He gets good lift on his FG’s and is able to create spirals easily in punting.”

Note:

USC Friday offered 2019 DE Derrick McClendon of Tucker, Ga.

Related content

Phil Kornblut

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Expect Javon Kinlaw to have immediate impact on Gamecocks' defense

View more video

Sports Videos