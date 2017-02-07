USC staff telling Saluda D-lineman he’s an in-state priority

Saluda defensive lineman Kelijiha Brown (6-foot-3, 310 pounds) made an unofficial visit to Wake Forest last weekend, and the Demon Deacons stand as his early favorite thought by not a very big margin at this point. He also likes South Carolina and Virginia Tech.
“I don’t know how to put it, they are all right there,” Brown said. “It’s like Wake Forest is a 51 and South Carolina is a 50. Virginia Tech is a 45. What I like about Wake Forest is they make me feel like I’m honored there. They showed me major love, they made me feel wanted and that means a lot coming from a small town. I want to go somewhere where I’m wanted and I feel like they want me there. It’s a good school surrounded by good people and a good campus. It’s not big but it’s not small either.”
Brown went to Wake Forest for a game last season. He also visited USC and East Carolina for games. And he visited Virginia Tech unofficially last month.
As for the Gamecocks, Brown said they also are coming at him hard.
“They are recruiting me heavy, telling me I’m a priority guy in state,” Brown said. “I play nose guard and they are taking one nose guard, and I’m they guy they want. Coach (Lance) Thompson likes how I fire off the ball, use my hands and the way I stay low.”
Brown said he will attend USC’s next junior day Feb. 25. He said he’s also getting interest from Clemson, Georgia, Florida, Penn State, North Carolina and Coastal Carolina. He is graduating early so his decision will come relatively early as well.
“I want to play as a freshman and it’s hard to play as a freshman if you don’t enroll, unless you’re that guy,” he said.
Brown said he had about 50 tackles and 10 sacks last season.
