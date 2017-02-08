South Carolina offers Lake Marion, JUCO defensive lineman

Georgia Military College has provided South Carolina with several quality players over the years and Tuesday, the Gamecocks were the first to offer another up-and-comer from Bert Williams' program in defensive lineman and Lake Marion product Jabari Ellis (6-foot-5, 285 pounds).
"I was extremely happy, more excited," Ellis said. "This is my first offer playing. JUCO ball is tough, but now I know I have a place to go. They said they like my speed for a guy my size and I would make a great three technique (defensive lineman). Being from South Carolina, staying home does play a part. It's definitely something to consider."
Ellis said he will get to USC for a practice this spring. He said Miami also is recruiting him hard at the moment. He is on track to graduate in December.
As a freshman last season, Ellis recorded 14 tackles, with four tackles for loss and one sack.
Comments