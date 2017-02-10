Tennessee Mr. Football semifinalist hoping for official USC offer

Running back Caleb Johnson (5-foot-9, 210 pounds) of Cordova, Tenn., visited South Carolina last season for the Western Carolina game and met up with running backs coach and recruiter Bobby Bentley. A few weeks later, Johnson said he was given a verbal offer from Bentley which he hopes will become an official offer when he attends a camp in Columbia the first week of June.
"He said he wanted to see me again in person and have me go out for some reps," Johnson said. "He said I had good footwork and he said I should fit well in their offensive scheme. I loved the environment there. It felt like a family, somewhere I can see myself in the future being there."
Johnson said he liked the looks of the Gamecock offense and can succeed in the I-formation or the spread. The game he attended was the one Rico Dowdle rushed for 226 yards.
"If Rico Dowdle can do it," he said, "I can do it."
Johnson said he last talked with Bentley about a month ago.
"I think they are still interested, I haven't heard anything else differently," he said. "I'm just going with the flow until something else changes."
Johnson is going to Mississippi State for a junior day Feb. 18. He's also talking with Kentucky, Arkansas and Memphis.
Last season Johnson was a semifinalist for a Mr. Football Award in Tennessee. He rushed for 2,098 yards and 24 touchdowns.
