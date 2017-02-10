In-state RB to visit Gamecocks spring ball, hoping for offer

McCormick running back Mataeo Durant recently was in touch with USC but has not received an offer from the Gamecocks.
He said running backs coach Bobby Bentley last week invited him to attend one of the Gamecocks' spring practices, and he plans to go to one. As for other visits, Durant said he's going to Coastal Carolina and Appalachian State soon.
He visited Wake Forest last week and received an offer from the Demon Deacons, so he is planning to visit again to watch a spring practice.
Durant said he routinely communicates with the coaching staffs from Florida State, Indiana, Notre Dame, Georgia Southern, Appalachian State and Tennessee. He said he is looking for a school with a good football program, a nice environment and down-to-earth people.
Notes:
▪ South Carolina earlier in the week became the first offer for tight end Katerian Legrone (6-foot-2, 215 pounds) of Atlanta.
"When I received the offer I was just real happy and surprised and just thankful I receive my first one,” Legrone said. “I like the Gamecocks a lot, it's a very good program. They like my versatility with me being able to play wide receiver and tight end."
Legrone visited USC last month. He's also been to Georgia and Troy. He's also getting interest from Georgia State.
▪ Athlete Bryce Thompson of Ben Lippen received an offer from Georgia State. He's a Virginia Tech commit.
