South Carolina offers former Oklahoma State signee

South Carolina offered former Army All-American and former Oklahoma State offensive line signee Tramonda Moore (6-foot-6, 330 pounds) of Independence Community College in Kansas
He's interested in following up with the Gamecocks.
"I was excited, such a blessing," Moore said. "I don't know too much about USC but I can't wait to visit and find out."
Moore is native of Oklahoma City who signed with Oklahoma State in 2016 but did not qualify. He played this past season at Independence with the hope of only needing one season in junior college, but as things turned out he will need another season there in 2017. He is on track to graduate in December.
Moore also has had offers from Mississippi State, Oregon, UCLA and Iowa State and they all like his size and overall talents.
"They love that I'm explosive off the ball and that I'm easily a first-round draft pick in the next couple of years," he said.
New USC offensive line coach Eric Wolford is recruiting Moore for the Gamecocks. He also plans to visit Oregon for the spring game and other schools this summer and during the season.
