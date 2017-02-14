Recruiting for top Gamecocks 2018 QB target about to heat up

Fort Dorchester dual-threat quarterback Dakereon Joyner has had some quiet time on the recruiting circuit this month, but that's about to change. He visited South Carolina and Virginia Tech in January and has three unofficial visits coming up.
Joyner said he will visit N.C. State this weekend followed by unofficial visits to USC and Georgia. Joyner said he hears from the coaches at USC, N.C. State, Virginia Tech, South Carolina State, Louisville and Florida the most.
Joyner said he primarily communicates with head coach Will Muschamp and quarterbacks coach Kurt Roper on the Gamecocks coaching staff and said the last time he talked with them was last week. Joyner also said things are moving forward with Clemson and last talked with the Tigers about two weeks ago.
UCF was the most recent offer for Joyner, who has had a top list of USC, Louisville, Georgia, NC State and Virginia Tech. He does not have a favorite and is still planning to announce on Father's Day.
Notes:
▪ South Carolina on Monday offered defensive back Jaycee Horn of Alpharetta, Ga. He also has offers from Minnesota, Duke, Indiana, Maryland, Wake Forest, Ole Miss and Syracuse.
▪ Byrnes wide receiver and South Carolina target Demarcus Gregory received offers from Minnesota and Indiana.
▪ Clemson and South Carolina target defensive back Derrick Allen of Marietta, Ga., committed to Notre Dame.
