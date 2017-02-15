Columbia LB, Gamecocks target says USC has early edge

Linebacker Channing Tindall of Spring Valley is becoming one of the hottest recruited players in the state for the 2018 class.
Georgia was his most recent offer, and he picked that up last weekend while on a visit to Athens. South Carolina was his first major offer and he's also picked up tenders from Colorado State, Wake Forest and Auburn among major programs.
Tindall said the offer from Georgia was big for him because he has ties to the state.
"I was really excited because it was one of the schools I had an interest in,” Tindall said. “My dad is from Georgia. My dad and little brother are huge Georgia fans so there is always a rivalry in our house because my mom, aunt and uncle graduated from South Carolina and are huge Gamecock fans."
Tindall continues to hear a lot from USC and is returning to campus Feb. 25 for a junior day.
"I am building really good relationship with the coaches,” Tindall said. “South Carolina is making me feel like I am a priority the most right now, so they have the edge. I am building a great relationship with Coach Hutzler and Coach Muschamp."
Tindall was invited to Clemson's junior day late last month but had a prior commitment but he plans to visit during spring practice. This weekend he is going to junior days at Duke and N.C. State. He will also visit Tennessee and Florida in March.
