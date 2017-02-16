South Carolina high on list for Tennessee offensive tackle

Offensive lineman Maxwell Iyama (6-foot-6, 290 pounds) of Murfreesboro, Tenn. counts South Carolina, Tennessee, Louisville and Memphis among his top offers at this point. Gamecocks recruiter Bobby Bentley and new offensive line coach Eric Wolford have been in regular contact with Iyama, and he plans to see them in person March 25 for a spring practice.
"They're telling me how they can help me make it to the NFL and they know what it takes for me to be the best person and athlete I can," Iyama said. "Coach Wolford likes my size and likes the way that I play. He thinks I have what it takes to make it far and he knows what to do to help me make it."
Iyama has visited Tennessee, Louisville and Memphis and plans to visit Alabama Saturday. He does not have a current favorite but USC has worked its way into a prominent place in his mind.
"I appreciate the way they are recruiting me and I can trust them with what they are telling me," Iyama said. "They are pretty high on my list."
Iyama is being recruited as an offensive tackle.
