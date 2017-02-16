Gamecocks offer surprised son of NFL star

South Carolina earlier this week offered defensive back Jaycee Horn (6-foot-1, 170 pounds) of Alpharetta, Ga. He's the son of former NFL star receiver Joe Horn.
Horn has a number of major offers and the one from USC was not one he was looking for.
"The offer kind of came out of nowhere, so it surprised me,” Jaycee Horn said. “I've heard nothing but great things about the school. My dad got his first offer from there in high school and he told me it's a great school. Coach McClendon just said he loved my film and the way I play."
Some of his other offers are Minnesota, Duke, Indiana, West Virginia, Maryland, Ole Miss, Wake Forest and Syracuse.
Notes:
▪ South Carolina offered running back Harold Joiner of Mountain Brook, Ala.
▪ The Gamecocks offered 2019 running back Paris Brown Jr. of Sandy Springs, Ga.
▪ USC linebacker target Dax Hollifield of Shelby, N.C. will visit UNC this weekend.
Comments