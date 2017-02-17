Gamecocks the first to offer JUCO D-lineman with Carolinas ties

Defensive lineman Dantrell Barkley of Independence Community College (Kansas) is not well known in recruiting circles, but that might change in the months to come.
South Carolina recruiter Bobby Bentley has known about Barkley (6-4 295) since he was in high school in Kannapolis, N.C., and Thursday he talked with Will Muschamp and defensive line coach Lance Thompson and landed his first offer from the Gamecocks.
“Coach Muschamp talked to me about how he likes my film, how athletic I am for my size and how well I move,” said Barkley, who redshirted last season at Independence. “They seem pretty strong on me and want to get me down there. I’m somewhat familiar with them and I’ve watched them on TV. I like where they are starting from scratch and he’s trying to build a powerhouse back where it used to be.”
Barkley said he will visit USC when he returns home in May or June. He won’t graduate until May 2018 and will have three years to play at the next level.
In high school, Barkley said he drew interest from USC, North Carolina, Virginia Tech and Virginia. Besides USC, he’s said not hearing from any other schools at this point.
More offers extended
USC coach Will Muschamp had a busy Thursday, extending no less than seven offers, according to tweets by the individual prospects. The offers included:
DE Dennis Briggs II (6-4 350) of Kissimmee, Fla: “I was excited about the offer. I think they’re a great program. They said they like my size, how I move well, my point of attack, and how I get after the ball.” He also has offers from Kentucky, Vanderbilt and Boston College.
ATH Richard Jibunor (6-4 206) of Athens, Ga: “I was very happy about the offer because it was one of those that I was hoping for. The coaches said they like my athleticism and my ability to play multiple positions well, with good size and speed.” Jibunor also has offers from Alabama, Purdue, Kentucky and Toledo. He does plan to visit USC soon.
Other USC offers went out to:
▪ OL John Campbell (6-5 290) of Orlando, who also has offers from Florida, Auburn, Miami, Tennessee, Virginia Tech and Rutgers;
▪ DB Divaad Wilson (6-0 185) of Miami, who committed to Florida earlier this month;
▪ DL Tayland Humphrey (6-5 350) of Hutchinson Community College (Kansas), who also has offers from Georgia, Kansas State, Louisville, LSU, UCF, Texas A&M, Ole Miss and Tennessee;
▪ DE Andres Fox (6-5 230) of Mobile, who also has offers from Alabama, Auburn, Georgia, Arizona and others; and
▪ DL Darnell Jefferies (6-3 265) of Covington, Ga., who also has offers from Georgia, Georgia Tech, Tennessee, Virginia Tech and Colorado State. He also plans to visit Clemson March 4 for a junior day.
Notes
▪ USC RB target Master Teague III picked up an offer from Virginia.
▪ Ben Lippen LB Kyle Wright has offers from East Carolina and Colorado State. He’s also talking with Clemson and USC and will visit USC February 27. “USC is talking about possibly offering soon. Well, I hope they do.”
▪ USC is on the short list seven with WR Tykee Ogle-Kellogg of Alcoa, Tenn. He also has Tennessee, Texas San Antonio, Ole Miss, Missouri, Memphis and Louisville on his list.
▪ USC RB target Jamal Elliott of Durham will visit Tennessee this weekend. He will be at USC’s junior day next weekend.
Comments