South Carolina was first major offer for Greenwood receiver

Greenwood wide receiver and South Carolina target Sam Pinckney (6-foot-4, 205 pounds) of visited Florida State over the weekend and left Tallahassee with his second major offer.
“It was the best experience I’ve been to so far,” Pinckney said. “They’re definitely competing for the top spot.”
Pinckney’s other big-time offer is from USC. Gamecock receivers coach Bryan McClendon scouted Pinckney last season and it didn’t take long for the Gamecocks to offer after that.
“I most definitely really like South Carolina,” he said. “They gave me the offer first. South Carolina is my priority right now. I hear from South Carolina pretty much every day. I hear from Coach Hutzler and he’s telling me that they are really interested in me and they would like me to come visit anytime, like a second home.”
Pinckney has been to USC in the past and he plans to attend the junior day there this Saturday. He also has offers from Georgia State and Appalachian State and has drawn interest from North Carolina, Tennessee, Wake Forest, Louisville and Notre Dame.
Pinckney said he does not plan to make a decision anytime soon and is a possible early graduate.
Last season Pinckney had 72 catches for 1,200 yards and 14 touchdowns.
Notes:
▪ Fort Dorchester quarterback Dakereon Joyner picked up an offer from Oregon on Sunday. He visited N.C. State on Saturday and will visit USC this Saturday for a junior day.
▪ USC offensive line target Maxwell Iyama of Murfreesboro, Tenn., visited Tennessee Saturday.
▪ USC tight end target Gavin Schoenwald of Nashville picked up an offer from Duke.
▪ Saluda defensive lineman Kelijiah Brown picked up an offer from Colorado State.
▪ Defensive lineman Stephon Wynn Jr. of IMG and Anderson landed an offer from Ohio State. UCF also is a new offer.
▪ Arkansas offered Byrnes wide receiver Demarcus Gregory. He’s a USC target.
