D-line target from Georgia gives USC visit high marks

Defensive lineman Darnell Jefferies of Covington, Ga., said he was impressed with his visit to South Carolina on Monday.
“If I had to rate my visit, I would give it a 10,” Jefferies said. “The facilities were nice and I felt like everything was very organized.”
Jefferies (6-3 265) had the opportunity to talk with several USC coaches, including head coach Will Muschamp, defensive coordinator Travaris Robinson and defensive line coach Lance Thompson. He said he liked getting a chance to meet with the coaches in person and enjoyed seeing the academic facilities and weight rooms.
Jefferies has also visited Georgia and Georgia Tech. He said those two visits compared similarly to his visit Monday.
“At the moment, it compared kind of the same,” Jefferies said. “But I’m not trying to compare schools. I’m just trying to enjoy the recruiting process.”
Along with offers from Georgia, Georgia Tech, Tennessee, Colorado State, Wake Forest and Virginia Tech, Jefferies said he’s received interest from Alabama, Kentucky and Clemson. He will visit Alabama on Feb. 25 and Clemson on March 4 for junior days. Jefferies said he is currently hearing the most from the coaching staffs at Georgia Tech and South Carolina.
Jefferies said his commitment decision will come down to two main things: the school’s coaching staff and academics. He plans to announce his decision in the beginning of February 2018 around National Signing Day.
DL Darnell Jeffries @darnelljeffrie1 #SpursUp #NEWTONBOYZ pic.twitter.com/MDZePg1W2u— Newton HS Recruits (@CoachSkelton06) February 20, 2017
Comments