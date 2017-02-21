NC O-line recruit left USC visit with ‘favorable impression’

Charlotte offensive lineman Jovaughn Gwyn (6-foot-3, 290 pounds) has offers from N.C. State, Duke, Wake Forest and Coastal Carolina and is looking for more. Clemson and South Carolina are two other programs showing him interest. He is planning to attend Clemson’s junior day March 4 and he might go to USC for a junior day this Saturday.
Gwyn said he has been to USC before and that visit him with a favorable impression.
“I went up there for one of their games and the fans and the atmosphere were great,” he said. “I want to get up there and learn more about them education wise and see their campus more. They just got a new offensive line coach (Eric Wolford) and he loves my film and how I play.”
Gwyn said while Clemson hasn’t offered, he’s in the pool of offensive linemen, as a guard, the Tigers are evaluating right now.
“For my class they are only offering three offensive linemen and there looking at seven, and I’m in that top seven,” Gwyn said. “I like Clemson. “They are an engineering school. They also just won them a ring. They said they like how I play physical and always finish through people when I’m blocking, and when I get to the play side and finish off people when I’m pulling.”
Gwyn also is drawing interest from Virginia Tech.
