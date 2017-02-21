South Carolina’s Bryan McClendon working hard on Georgia WR

Milledgeville, Ga., wide receiver Jatavious Harris (6-foot-2, 176 pounds) has a number of major offers at this point including South Carolina, Miami, Georgia, Tennessee, Florida, Iowa, Minnesota and Pitt. USC receivers coach Bryan McClendon is showing a lot of interest in Harris and he said the two are in regular contact.
“He’s telling me I can play early there, but they are all telling me that,” Harris said. “He said I can stretch the field. I’m a guy he wants in the program. They are definitely going to be in my top three. They are a young team and they are building up. They have a young quarterback and young receiver. I talk with Jake Bentley on Twitter and he wants me to come on a visit.”
Harris visited Georgia last weekend and has also been to Miami. He said Georgia “wants me bad.” He can not make USC’s junior day Saturday because of a track meet. He runs the 100, 200 and 4x400. He will visit USC this spring and summer.
Harris said he does have a favorite in mind but doesn’t want to reveal it. His top list right now, is USC, Georgia, Florida, Pitt, Minnesota, Miami and Iowa.
He is planning to be an early graduate.
Notes:
▪ Running back Zamir White, of Laurinburg, N.C., released a top four of Georgia, Alabama, Clemson and South Carolina. He listed the schools in that order. He visited Georgia last weekend, his second visit to Athens in as many months. Clemson and North Carolina are both trying to get him in for a visit on March 4 Clemson has a junior day that day and North Carolina hosts Duke in basketball. White has said he will announce his decision on his mother’s birthday, June 27.
▪ Spring Valley linebacker Channing Tindall landed an offer from Florida on Monday. That’s his fourth SEC offer along with USC, Georgia and Auburn.
▪ Clemson and USC defensive back target Verone McKinley III, of Plano, Texas, picked up an offer from North Carolina on Monday. USC jumped on board with its offer last week, and McKinley said he has interest in the Gamecocks.
“They do have a shot at getting added to the short list because I have high respect for Coach Robinson,” McKinley said. “And I know about guys like DJ Swearinger, Stephon Gilmore, and Captain Munnerlyn.”
McKinley has a short list of Clemson, Alabama, LSU, Nebraska, Oklahoma, Oklahoma State, Penn State, Texas A&M and UCLA.
