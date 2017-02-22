QB Dakereon Joyner not locked into a Top 5 as more schools offer

South Carolina holds its first big junior day of the 2018 recruiting campaign Saturday, but the quarterback thought to be highest up on the Gamecocks’ board won’t be there.
Dakereon Joyner of Fort Dorchester said this week that one of his friends was shot Tuesday and is in the hospital, so he plans to stay in Charleston to be close to him. Joyner said he might get to USC for some spring practices and definitely would be in Columbia for the spring game April 1.
“I talk to the coaches often,” he said. “I’ve always liked South Carolina but I’m starting to hear from a lot more schools. I’m just taking advantage of all my opportunities right now. But they are still recruiting me really hard. I talk with Coach Muschamp as often as I can. Nothing has slacked up at all. They are recruiting me hard and I still have interest in South Carolina.”
Joyner has had a stated top five of USC, Louisville, Georgia, NC State and Virginia Tech, but he said he’s not talking with Louisville any longer, and with recent offers from Oregon and Mississippi State, he’s not limiting himself to those five any longer. He’s also been talking with Ole Miss.
“I just really don’t have a definite top five anymore,” he said.
Joyner is coming off a visit to NC State last weekend, and the Wolfpack have emerged as a major player for him because of what he has seen from their offense.
“It went well, I enjoyed it,” Joyner said. “I spent some one-on-one time with the head coach. They get under the center as well as in the shotgun. Their offense is very explosive. They’ve got a little bit of trick plays they run sometimes but they throw the ball a lot and they also run the ball.”
Joyner also visited Virginia Tech in January. He said he will be going back to Virginia Tech and NC State soon and he is also going to visit Georgia and Oregon.
As for Clemson, Joyner said he’s decided to move on from the Tigers and is no longer considering them.
“I just really have a great relationship with coach Tony Elliott, that’s really it,” Joyner said. “Not really with the coaching staff at Clemson, just really Tony Elliott. Me and him talk a bit.”
Joyner said he remains set to announce his decision on Father’s Day.
Notes
▪ USC offered LB Alim McNeil of Raleigh on Tuesday. “It means a lot because it’s not too far from home. Also, it’s my first SEC offer and South Carolina is a great school all around. I will be visiting this spring. They like how I move with my size they say I can play many positions.” Some of his other offers are Virginia Tech, Boston College, Duke, East Carolina, Florida State, Michigan, Maryland, NC State and TCU.
▪ USC Tuesday offered DB CJ Smith of West Palm Beach, Fla. “I mostly like the coaching staff. They show lots of love and they love me at the safety position.” Some of Smith’s other offers are Alabama, Kentucky, Louisville, North Carolina, Ohio State, Oklahoma and Tennessee.
▪ Branchville DL Torrion Stevenson will attend USC’s junior day Saturday.
▪ USC OL target Jerome Carvin of Cordova, Tenn., picked up an offer from Alabama.
