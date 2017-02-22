QB Dakereon Joyner not locked into a Top 5 as more schools offer

1:55 Cardinal Newman vs. Ben Lippen highlights and postgame reaction Pause

0:42 Fire at Tullulah's on Devine street in Columbia

0:34 Parents duke it out in Kendall, Florida Chuck E Cheese

2:39 People speak out about medical marijuana

2:01 5 Questions with Jake Bentley

11:47 SC Rep. Joseph Neal argues for removing the Confederate battle flag from State House grounds

3:31 Gamecocks Frank Martin reacts to a question about politics

2:26 How do you prevent suicide? Photo responses urge supporting those who are struggling

8:48 Muschamp opens 2017 spring football: 'We were a soft organization last year'