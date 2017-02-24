Junior day could lead to first commitments for USC’s 2018 class

South Carolina has one commitment counting toward the 2018 signing class in 2017 holdover Tyreek Johnson. With a junior day for the 2018 class coming Saturday, the Gamecocks could pick up their first commitments from the rising seniors.
And a strong possibility for that is wide receiver Darius Rush of C.E. Murray High. He will be in for the junior day with his mom, and with an offer already in hand, he said a commitment is on his mind if given the opportunity.
“It is a possibility,” Rush said. “They are a top possibility. The commitment is coming soon. I’ve been talking to coach Lance Thompson and coach B-Mac (Bryan McClendon). They are very excited to have me come up there for their junior day and they are going to be happy to get me around the facilities and meet the coaching staff.”
Rush also has offers from Old Dominion, Charlotte, Miami of Ohio and S.C. State.
Last season the versatile Rush had 14 catches for 228 yards and two touchdowns, rushed for 622 yards and 12 touchdowns, had 1,149 all-purpose yards, averaged 38 yards per kickoff return and nine yards per punt return, and had 36 tackle with two interceptions.
“This offer is a great opportunity because it opened up plenty of doors for me with colleges calling me and wondering about me,” he said. “I’m very appreciative of this offer.”
Some of the 2018 class members who have said they will attend Saturday’s USC junior day include
▪ LB Eli Adams of South Pointe,
▪ DL Kelijiah Brown of Saluda,
▪ RB Jamal Elliott of Durham, NC,
▪ DB Jonathon Gipson of Hoschton, Ga,
▪ DB Jaycee Horn of Alpharetta, GA,
▪ DB Zion Keith of Wilson,
▪ WR Sam Pinckney of Greenwood,
▪ DB Von Ramsey of Greenwood,
▪ DL Torrion Stevenson of Branchville, and
▪ LB Channing Tindall of Spring Valley.
▪ Linebacker Dax Hollifield of Shelby, NC, released his top nine schools, in no order: South Carolina, Alabama, North Carolina, Wake Forest, Virginia Tech, Florida State, Notre Dame, LSU and Stanford.
▪ Defensive back Von Ramsey (6-0 170) of Greenwood will be going to USC Saturday for the junior day. He has not yet received any offers. He has visited USC in the past as well as Appalachian State and SC State. “I haven’t talked to coach T-Rob since I visited this past fall. Hopefully I get good news this weekend.”
▪ USC offered DB Isheem Young of Philadelphia; LB Ernest Jones IV of Waycross, Ga.; DL Jalen Cunningham of Odenville, Ala.; and 2019 DL Rashad Cheney Jr. of Atlanta. He’s a Georgia commitment.
▪ USC target DL Darnell Jefferies picked up an offer from Auburn Thursday.
▪ Ole Miss offered USC DB target Kyler McMichael of Duluth, Ga.
▪ USC 2019 athlete target Dominick Blaylock of Atlanta suffered a broken ankle sliding in a baseball game. He will have surgery on Saturday.
