Xavier Thomas sets decision date

Xavier Thomas will have a birthday present for one fan base.
The coveted Class of 2018 defensive end will announce his college decision Dec. 20, his birthday, he announced Friday via Twitter. He will be a midyear enrollee.
I will be making my college decision on December 20, my birthday.— Xavier Thomas 1️⃣9️⃣ (@atxlete) February 25, 2017
Thomas, of IMG Academy in Florida, last week told SECCountry that he is 99 percent certain he will go to either South Carolina or Clemson, with Alabama holding the final 1 percent chip. Thomas visited Clemson for a junior day late last month and got the red carpet treatment from the Tigers. He also got the chance to check out the Tigers’ new home for their players.
Thomas said he will not be at USC’s junior day Saturday but will visit next Thursday with teammates from IMG. That will be part of a multi-campus visit for the IMG prospects, with a stop at Clemson also likely.
Thomas said the USC and Clemson are basically 50-50 with him at this point.
