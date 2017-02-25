Georgia O-lineman impressed with Eric Wolford

Offensive lineman Casey Holman of Snellville, Ga., has been a frequent visitor to South Carolina and was back Saturday for the junior day.
It was his first chance to meet new offensive line coach Eric Wolford.
“I liked it. It was comfortable with a good atmosphere. I really enjoyed it,” he said. “Coach Wolford is a new coach but he’s developed some good relationships with the offensive line and I really like that. I watched practice and he’s an ex-NFL coach. Everything he’s doing, there’s a reason behind it.”
Holman (6-4 285) also talked recruiting with Will Muschamp.
“They feel it’s a perfect fit for me,” Holman said. “It’s definitely a place I want to consider. It’s a football team that’s going nowhere but up and I like that.”
Holman is going to North Carolina next weekend. He’s also been to Vanderbilt, Duke and Mississippi State. Some of his other offers are Auburn, Oregon, Florida, Virginia Tech and Miami. He does not have favorites.
Holman said he will play inside in college. He’s a possible early graduate but that has not been determined.
Offer extended
USC on Saturday offered defensive lineman LaMarius Benson (6-2 300) of Covington, Ga.
“I was amazed about it being my first SEC offer from a school like this,” he said. “I like South Carolina, I had a good visit today and watched them practice. They said they like the way I play and the way I can move.”
Benson also has offers from Maryland, Georgia Tech, UCF, Georgia State and Marshall.
Comments