USC target Darius Rush contemplating a commitment after visit

Wide receiver Darius Rush of CE Murray High made it to South Carolina Saturday for the junior day.
The chance of a commitment on the visit existed for Rush, but he held off for the time being.
“It was great,” he said. “The tour I was given was excellent. It is a really nice campus. I enjoyed talking to the coaches and getting to know them a little more. Coach Muschamp was telling me how much it would mean to him for me to be a Gamecock. I plan to process the day a little. It (a commitment) will probably be soon. Just don’t know exactly when yet.”
Rush (6-2 180) was offered by USC in late January and said he grew up a fan of the Gamecocks. He also has offers from Old Dominion, Charlotte, Miami of Ohio and SC State.
“I really enjoyed watching the first spring practice,” he said. “It was good seeing how they (receivers) competed with the DBs today. Seeing guys like Deebo (Samuel). I want to be a playmaker like that. I grew up a fan of guys like Alshon (Jeffery).”
He is one of the fastest instate prospects for the 2018 class. Last season Rush had 1,243 all-purpose yards and 18 total touchdowns. He rushed for 622 yards with 12 touchdowns, had 14 catches for 228 yards and three touchdowns, and on defense had 36 tackles with two interceptions and four passes broken up.
