Instate USC D-line target could be close to decision

1:15 Solar Facilities are increasing in South Carolina Pause

1:25 USC catcher Hunter Taylor leads Gamecocks with 3-hit day

2:10 Chad Holbrook recaps USC's series-clinching win over Wright State

3:40 Frank Martin: 'A lot of emotions' coming into game vs. Tennessee

2:11 cenes from Columbia 2017 Mardi Gras

2:11 Expect Javon Kinlaw to have immediate impact on Gamecocks' defense

1:08 Blythewood celebrates first lower state basketball title

1:22 Rep. Joe Neal and his most memorable moments