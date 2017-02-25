Instate USC D-line target could be close to decision

Defensive lineman Kelijiha Brown of Saluda attended South Carolina junior day Saturday and is now working on a decision between the Gamecocks and Wake Forest.
“I liked it, they showed a lot of love,” Brown said. “Their campus, I’ve been there multiple times, it was nice getting there again. The practice was intense. They were getting after it. They said I’m an instate priority and they were pretty straight-forward with me that nothing would be given to me, that I’d have to earn everything, just like everybody else. The best people play.”
The Gamecocks were the first offer for the 6-foot-3, 310-pound Brown.
“I think I’m closing in on a decision, two to three weeks,” he said. “There’s no one out front. I’m just going to pray about it and talk with my family.”
Notes
▪ DE Jabari Ellis (6-5 285) of Georgia Military College, and a Lake Marion product, made the visit to USC as part of a weekend trip to his home. He has offers from USC and East Carolina at this point. “It went great. I was able to put a picture on the program. I enjoyed myself. One of the things that stood out to me the most was the intensity of the practice. Watching the defensive line working hard on technique and different things was cool.
“They let me know that they don’t want to waste anytime with me, I’m going to automatically come in and compete for a starting spot. They said that three or four defensive linemen will be graduated when I come in. I won’t make my decision right now but the Gamecocks are leading.”
▪ Fort Dorchester QB Dakereon Joyner will be in Columbia on Sunday for the annual High School Sports Report banquet, where he will receive the statewide Offensive Player of the Year award. Joyner said he will also take in the USC women’s basketball game while in town.
Comments