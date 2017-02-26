Gamecocks lead for Georgia receiver after junior day visit

Wide receiver Josh Vann of Tucker, Ga., came in for South Carolina’s junior day Saturday and got a strong pitch from Will Muschamp and receivers coach Bryan McClendon.
“It was a great visit,” he said. “The things that stood out were the dorms and just the all the things around the campus. And what the coaches said that they liked about me was that I can do it all and they really want me to be a part of their team. I think I would fit in great, physically-wise, seeing how they operate. I felt like I could go out there right now.”
Vann (5-11 175) visited with teammate Dylan Wonnum, an offensive lineman and brother of Gamecocks defensive end DJ Wonnum.
After this visit, Vann said he’s down to USC and Georgia with the Gamecocks out front. He will be visiting Georgia at some point but doesn’t have a date. He wants to make his decision before his senior season.
Vann attends Tucker High, which produced 2017 defensive signee Aaron Sterling.
Horn recaps visit
Defensive back Jaycee Horn of Alpharetta, Ga., made the trip to Columbia Saturday for South Carolina’s junior day.
The son of former NFL star receiver Joe Horn is being recruited by the Gamecocks as a cornerback and naturally drifted over to the defensive side of the field to watch the first spring practice.
“I liked it. I looked at the facilities. I talked a lot to Coach Robinson a lot today and and I just liked that they fit me. I got a chance to watch them practice, caught the one-on-ones. I liked what I saw. I like the way Coach Robinson coaches. It seems he has a special relationship with all his corners. They told me how good of a school it was and showed me the dorms, top of the line, the facilities, top of the line. And they let me know about the success they had with former corners like Vernon Hargreaves and Quincy Wilson.”
Horn (6-1, 170) said he will return for a visit to USC and wants to come in for a game as well to see what the gameday atmosphere is like. Horn has visits coming up with Ole Miss, Missouri and Louisville, and he wants to visit Virginia Tech and West Virginia. He has been to Wake Forest and Georgia Tech. There is no favorite.
Ga. linebacker checks in
Valdosta, Ga., linebacker Zakoby McClain (6-2 200) was in for USC’s junior day Saturday and said the Gamecocks sit firmly in his top 10 after the visit.
“I got there late and didn’t really get to see much but I like their facilities, I like their campus and I like the coaches,” he said. “ Coach Muschamp said I’m like an old school linebacker and they want me at South Carolina. They’ve got two starters leaving and will have only one linebacker with experience, so I’d have a chance to start if I work hard.”
McClain also has in his top list Florida State, Tennessee, LSU, Wisconsin, Auburn, UCLA and Nebraska. He has visited Florida State and will go to Auburn next Saturday and might visit LSU after that. He’s looking at making his decision in August.
Instate defender visits
Linebacker Eli Adams (6-0 230) of South Pointe High attended the junior day as the lone representative from his powerhouse program.
“I enjoyed the practice and we came in from practice and we ate and socialized a little bit,” he said. “I talked with Coach T-Rob and Coach Bentley. We talked about if I decided to come, what position I would play. He’s not decided.”
Adams said he will be taking a trip to Maryland soon. He said there is no favorite at this point and he’ll make his decision before the season. He plans to return to USC possibly for the spring game. He has offers from USC, Maryland and East Carolina.
