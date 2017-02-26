Gamecocks lead for Georgia receiver after junior day visit

1:18 South Carolina celebrates SEC championship Pause

1:22 Muschamp, Staley help out at city basketball tournament

0:53 Fourth SEC title is 'pretty special' for Gamecocks

4:00 QB Bobby Fuller reminisces about USC playing days, his moment in the movies

1:41 Kentucky QB goes from sub to star

1:32 Birmingham Bowl report: USC wants to regain defensive momentum

1:28 Eric Wolford returns to USC: 'I missed college football'

1:03 SC National Guard unit deploys to Eastern Europe

1:48 Gamecocks in search of best five for offensive line