Kicker addition ‘excited to be a Gamecock’

South Carolina has added another competitor for the placekicking job in Brandon Chiazza (5-11 170) of Malvern, Pa.
Chiazza (5-11 170) was in Saturday for the junior day and decided to enroll at USC this fall on an academic scholarship and walk on the football team with a shot at the job.
“I will be working hard preparing this spring and summer and plan to compete for the job,” he said. “I was impressed by the intensity of the first practice and the culture the coaching staff has created.”
Chiazza also had preferred walk-on offers from Duke and Rutgers. Last season he was 7-9 on field goals with a school record 49 yarder, and he was 37-38 on extra points.
“I’m excited about competing in August,” he said. “The entire football staff is great and I’m excited to be a Gamecock.”
2017 Malvern Prep PK Brandon Chiazza is headed to South Carolina as a preferred walk-on. @GamecockFB @GamecocksOnline @MPFriars @Mc11wain pic.twitter.com/apr6glmbxB— Rick O'Brien (@ozoneinq) February 26, 2017
I'm blessed to say I will have the opportunity to continue my football career at The University of South Carolina! #SpursUp pic.twitter.com/W05Cf21Axw— Brandon Chiazza (@chiazza_1818) February 25, 2017
Notes
▪ OL Jovaughn Gwyn (6-3 290) of Charlotte picked up an offer at USC Saturday, his first from an SEC program. “I liked everything I saw yesterday, to what they had to offer in football to education-wise, and I had a good time up there. All the coaches seem cool. The O-line coach seems like he knows what needs to be done and is willing to do anything to get it done. And the coaches were just telling me how much they love my film and how I play hard, fast, and physical.” He also has offers from Duke, Wake Forest, NC State and Coastal Carolina. He is going to Clemson next weekend.
▪ TE Tyneil Hopper (6-3 225) of Roswell, Ga., did not pick up an offer on his visit to USC Saturday but remains very interested in the Gamecocks. “I had a great time at USC. I really enjoyed the tempo they went at in practice. They didn’t say anything about an offer yet. They just said they’ll be recruiting me more.” Hopper is going to Louisville next weekend. He has offers from Kentucky, Wake Forest, Louisville, North Carolina, Illinois, Alabama, Auburn, Georgia State and Massachusetts.
▪ DB Zion Keith (6-1 190) of Wilson was hopeful of an offer from the Gamecocks Saturday. It did not come, but he’s not giving up on the idea of one from the Gamecocks. “It was great. I talked with the coaching staff. They’re getting stuff sorted out with the numbers so they can potentially offer me a scholarship in the summer.” He has offers from Wake Forest, UCF and SC State.
▪ DB Von Ramsey of Greenwood (6-0 170) was at USC Saturday for the junior day. The Gamecocks have not offered but are showing interest. “It was great, really loved the tempo of practice. I talked to Coach T-Rob and he’s coming to see me this spring in practice. I didn’t get the offer but that doesn’t mean stop working. I just have to trust the process of doing what I love.” He’s also planning to visit Florida, Georgia State, SC State and Appalachian State.
▪ DL Torrion Stevenson (6-1 316) of Branchville attended USC’s junior day. He’s not been offered but is under evaluation by the Gamecocks. “It was great, I had fun but I didn’t get an offer. But Coach Thompson invited me to the spring game and camps. I liked everything. It was like home.” Stevenson also has been invited to SC State for a junior day.
▪ 2019 DB Obi Egbuna of Charlotte was at USC Saturday.
▪ 2019 DE Rashad Cheney Jr. of Atlanta, a Georgia commitment, was at USC Saturday.
▪ 2019 DE Derrick McClendon of Tucker, Ga., was at USC’s junior day Saturday.
▪ USC Saturday offered 2019 ATH J.R. Walker (6-2 195) of Elizabeth City, NC.
▪ Alabama offered DL Darnell Jeffries of Covington, Ga. He also has a USC offer and will visit Clemson for a junior day March 4.
▪ Florida State offered USC DB target Kyler McMichael of Duluth, Ga. He visited Alabama Saturday.
▪ Basketball class of 2018 Sharone Wright Jr. of West Florence was at USC Saturday.
