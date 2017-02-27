South Carolina lands 1st commitment for 2018

South Carolina football picked up its first commitment Monday for the 2018 recruiting class.
Wide receiver Darius Rush of CE Murray High announced his pledge to Will Muschamp and the Gamecocks. He visited Saturday for South Carolina’s junior day event.
“It is a really nice campus,” he said after Saturday’s visit. “I enjoyed talking to the coaches and getting to know them a little more. Coach Muschamp was telling me how much it would mean to him for me to be a Gamecock.”
Rush (6-2, 180) is the Gamecocks’ first commitment for the 2018 class from a rising senior. Defensive end Tyreek Johnson from Sumter, originally a 2017 commit, is greyshirting and on track to enroll in January with the 2018 group.
Rush was offered by USC in late January and said he grew up a fan of the Gamecocks. He also has offers from Old Dominion, Charlotte, Miami of Ohio and SC State.
“He really likes my film. He thinks I’m a great athlete and that I can make plays and move around,” Rush said of Muschamp after receiving his offer. “I like the new energy that’s in the program. And everything they are building up around there. I’m also very familiar with Columbia and the campus. I grew up a Gamecock fan.”
Rush is one of the fastest instate prospects for the 2018 class. Last season Rush had 1,243 all-purpose yards and 18 total touchdowns. He rushed for 622 yards with 12 touchdowns, had 14 catches for 228 yards and three touchdowns, and on defense had 36 tackles with two interceptions and four passes broken up.
Brian Smith, who coached Rush at CE Murray and is now at Blythewood High, said the new USC commit’s best traits on the field are his speed and agility.
“I am so happy for Darius and South Carolina,” Smith said. “They are getting an explosive athlete who has his best years ahead of him. A true diamond in the rough and an ever better person.”
The State’s Lou Bezjak contributed to this story
