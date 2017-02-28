2018 QB Dakereon Joyner could make back-to-back trips to Columbia

Fort Dorchester quarterback Dakereon Joyner visited with South Carolina coach Will Muschamp and quarterbacks coach Kurt Roper on Sunday, while taking in the USC women’s basketball game at the Colonial Life Arena.
That visit to Columbia was in conjunction with the High School Sports Report annual banquet. Joyner could be back in Columbia by Thursday, USC’s last day of spring practice prior to spring break.
Fort Dorchester coach Steve LaPrad said one of his coaches is planning to take some players to that practice, and Joyner might be with them. He said the Gamecocks also are looking at linebacker KJ Brown and wide receiver Justin Williams.
“He had a good time (Sunday), he liked it,” LaPrad said of Joyner’s visit. “He knows a lot of the guys up there. He’s good friends with OrTre (Smith). Him and coach Roper are on Twitter every day. He has a good relationship with him. He still likes it up there.”
LaPrad said Virginia Tech has come off Joyner’s list because it has two quarterback commitments.
LaPrad said Mississippi State called Tuesday about Joyner and Oregon also has called recently. LaPrad said USC and N.C. State appear to be the strongest with Joyner, with Auburn and Georgia “in the background.”
Joyner plans to announce his decision on June 27.
