Gamecocks in good shape with local LB as recruiting stock grows

Spring Valley linebacker Channing Tindall was already on record as declaring South Carolina his favorite prior to last Saturday’s junior day.
After another positive experience with Will Muschamp and company, the Gamecocks remain in the driver’s seat. According to Vikings coach Robin Bacon, Tindall is building a strong relationship with the Gamecock coaching staff.
“I think he had a great visit at USC and really likes the coaches there and feels real comfortable with the coaching staff that’s there,” Bacon said. “I think he has a good relationship with the coaches at South Carolina. He really likes those guys. He likes Coach Hutzler, Coach Robinson and Coach Muschamp. I think his family feels comfortable with them. They run a very similar to defense to what we run and he feels very comfortable with the system they run. He probably looks at TJ Brunson and says, ‘Here’s a guy I competed against and got a lot of playing time as a freshman.’ ”
Tindall has been to Auburn, Duke, Georgia, Georgia Tech and Wake Forest, as well as USC. Clemson and Florida also want him to visit. Notre Dame has been in touch and Bacon feels the Irish might offer soon. However, upcoming visits will be hard to squeeze in due to Tindall’s track schedule. He throws the shot and the discus.
“It’s still early in the process and I think, rightfully so, he kind of wants to look at everything and find out academically where’s the best fit and football where’s the best fit,” Bacon said. “I just know he really likes South Carolina a lot.”
Tindall also has offers from Auburn, Wake Forest, Florida, Georgia, Colorado State and Appalachian State.
Tindall arrived at Spring Valley as a sophomore as a raw player that has developed as one of the state’s top prospects. Some like him as a defensive end with his hand down in a 4-3 scheme, and others see him as an outside linebacker in a 3-4.
Comments