Gamecocks high on list of Georgia defensive back

Defensive back Jonathan Gipson from Hoschton, Ga., was among the visitors at South Carolina’s junior day last Saturday, and the Gamecocks sit high up on his list along with Auburn and Minnesota.
He also has offers from Oregon State, Indiana, North Carolina, Georgia Southern and Georgia State.
Gipson said he got a chance to watch the Gamecocks practice, meet with the coaches and check out the facilities, and it all left a positive impression on him.
“It was great experience,”Gipson said. “I was able to to meet a lot more players on the roster. I had a chance to talk with Coach Muschamp. I had a great photo shoot in the locker room. What stood out the most to me was the way South Carolina was competing on the first day of practice.”
During the practice Gipson said he kept a close eye on the safeties and defensive backs coach Travaris Robinson to gauge the interaction and their relationship.
“I think I’ll definitely have a chance to earn a spot at the free safety position and play a lot in the slot in nickel package,” Gipson said. “Coach T-Rob does a great job coaching them kids. He is very passionate about the game so he pours a lot into the kids on the field. Their secondary is talented but a little smaller in size, but will make plays.”
Gipson will visit North Carolina this weekend and Auburn on March 11.
Notes:
▪ Fort Dorchester quarterback Dakereon Joyner made his second trip to Columbia in five days Thursday when he and some teammates paid a visit to USC for the morning practice, the Gamecocks' final one before adjourning for spring break. Joyner met with Will Muschamp and Kurt Roper on Sunday while attending the women's basketball game at the Colonial Life Arena. USC has a solid place among his favorites along with N.C. State while Virginia Tech has come off the list after landing a pair of quarterback commitments.
▪ Also making a stop at South Carolina on Thursday were several prospects from IMG Academy in Florida including South Carolinian defensive linemen Xavier Thomas of Florence and Stephon Wynn Jr. of Anderson. Thomas's mother and aunt were scheduled to join him on the visit. It is his first visit to USC since the football season. The stop is part of a tour by the IMG players to several campuses. They are going to visit Clemson on Saturday.
▪ McCormick running back Mateo Durant picked up an offer from Wake Forest last week and Wednesday was offered by West Virginia. He’s going to Georgia on Thursday. He also has offers from Mississippi State, Ole Dominion, Georgia State, Furman and Coastal Carolina.
▪ Chapin offensive lineman Hank Manos will visit Duke Saturday. Clemson had invited him to its junior day, but he had already set the Duke visit.
▪ Spring Valley linebacker Channing Tindall received an offer Wednesday from North Carolina.
