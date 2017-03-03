Former Texas A&M commit expecting South Carolina offer

Among the nearly 60 IMG Academy prospects to visit USC Thursday was defensive lineman Josh Walker (6-foot-2 285 pounds), formerly of Carrollton, Ga.
Walker, a one time Texas A&M commitment, has a long list of offers including North Carolina, Michigan State, Pitt, Vanderbilt, Notre Dame, Nebraska and Minnesota. USC has not offered at this point, but Walker is expecting that to change soon.
“They talked about it and will offer soon,” Walker said. “I have like 30 other offers and South Carolina would change my recruiting process. I would possibly commit. It’s because of just the family atmosphere and all the one-on-one time with the coaches.”
Walker has also drawn interest from Clemson and he’ll be there Saturday.
Notes:
▪ South Carolina on Thursday offered offensive lineman Ollie Lane of Corryton, Tenn., while he was on campus for an unofficial visit. He also has offers from Tennessee, Missouri, Memphis, Virginia Tech, Wisconsin and Vanderbilt.
▪ Ben Lippen linebacker Kyle Wright attended USC’s junior day last weekend. The Gamecocks have not offered but they continue to show interest.
“It was great, I love being there,” Wright said. “They said that they were really happy with my size and that they would like to see what I can do in the spring and summer.”
Wright is still looking for his first offer. He’s also drawn interest from Clemson, Notre Dame, Virginia Tech, Virginia, Kentucky and Northwestern.
▪ Georgia Thursday offered South Pointe WR/DB Steven Gilmore Jr. He also has a USC offer.
▪ USC defensive back target Jonathan Gipson of Hoschton, Ga., was offered by Louisville.
▪ USC offered 2019 offensive lineman Michael Tarquin (6-foot-4, 272 pounds) of Ocala, Fla. That’s his first offer.
▪ Wilson defensive back Zion Keith announced Thursday a commitment to Wake Forest. He also has offers from UCF and South Carolina State.
“The reason I chose to commit to Wake Forest was because of the family atmosphere and the simple fact that they’ve been recruiting me since my 10th grade year,” Keith said. “They’ve recruited me hard and well. I have built a personal relationship with Coach Higgins and I’m certainly building relationships with the new defensive back coaches.”
However, Keith said he’s not shutting down his recruiting and will visit Clemson Saturday for a junior day. He was at USC last Saturday.
