Saluda DL: Wake Forest-South Carolina choice ‘very difficult’

Wake Forest assistant coach Kevin Higgins, the former Citadel head coach, already has one commitment from the state in defensive back Zion Keith of Wilson and he’s aiming for another in defensive lineman Kelijiha Brown of Saluda.
But his competition is South Carolina and Brown is hoping to make a decision within three weeks. Right now, it’s 50-50 in his mind.
“Still just thinking about the pros and cons of both schools,” Brown said. “How I fit in each system.”
Brown said he is in touch with coaches from both staffs regularly including USC defensive line coach Lance Thompson.
“He’s telling me I’m a priority,” Brown said. “They need playmakers and they think I can come in and make plays.”
Brown said if he had to make a decision today, he couldn’t do it.
“It’s difficult, it’s very difficult. I like both of them.”
Brown said it is his plan to get back to both schools before he makes his decision.
