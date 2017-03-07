South Carolina target, Chapin lineman adding offers

Duke is the latest offer for Chapin offensive lineman and state heavyweight wrestling champion Hank Manos.
Manos picked up the offer Saturday while on a visit to Durham. He also has offers from South Carolina, N.C. State, Wake Forest, East Carolina, Coastal Carolina and Georgia State and is getting interest from Clemson.
Manos took in a USC spring practice before the Gamecocks went on spring break, and he also took a visit to N.C. State recently. Manos said he hears a lot from USC, practically every day, with Will Muschamp and Eric Wolford making the contacts.
“They’re telling me they need me and they are excited about me,” Manos said. “Coach Wolford is a great coach, an awesome coach. I saw him at practice two weeks ago. He’s definitely an intense guy and fits the program style up there. I got to watch him work with some of the players and that was very exciting for me. Definitely saw that he knows what he’s doing and is very active on the field, which I like.”
Manos said he will return to USC to watch spring practice once they get back on the field after March 13.
Manos was invited to Clemson’s junior day last Saturday but had already committed to go to Duke. The Tigers have not offered yet as they try to manage their numbers for the 2018 class.
“They are waiting right now because they have numbers issues, but I stay in contact with Coach Streeter,” said Manos who has family ties to Clemson. “Right now, I’m not waiting on any schools. I’m just letting it happen.”
Manos said he’d like to make his decision by the start of his senior season. He does not have favorites at this point.
