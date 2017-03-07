Xavier Thomas decision could hinge on Gamecocks’ 2017 season

The most talked about recruit among South Carolina and Clemson fans for the 2018 class no doubt is defensive end Xavier Thomas of Florence.
Thomas, who will play his senior season at IMG Academy, is on record as as saying he will pick either Clemson or USC and will announce on Dec. 20. Thomas, for the most part, is being hush-hush about his thinking. He just completed visits to both in-state schools as part of an IMG tour of five schools, so he go a refresher course on both programs.
Thomas has not been available for comment but a source who talked with him recently shared some of what Thomas has shared with him: “I’m hearing USC mostly from Xavier. He wants to change the program around. He loves the coaches and players and it’s a family atmosphere there. He grew up a Gamecock fan. He loves everything about Clemson. They just won a national championship. I think the determining factor of where he’ll end up playing is how well USC will play this season.”
Bottom line, it’s still anyone’s guess on which in-state school Thomas will choose.
NOTES:
▪ Quarterback Cordel Littlejohn (6-foot-4, 185 pounds), from Roswell, Ga., attended USC’s junior day last month. The Gamecocks have not offered but quarterbacks coach Kurt Roper is interested enough that he plans to evaluate Littlejohn moving forward.
“It was great, I really enjoyed it,” Littlejohn said. “Their business program really stuck out to me, and that’s big for me. I loved their facilities and Columbia is just a great place to be. They were telling me that they are interested but want to see me throw in the spring. I think I would fit in great with their offense, it’s pretty much what I ran last year.”
Last season Littlejohn passed for 3,655 yards and 50 touchdowns. He also is looking at Louisville, Mississippi State, Tennessee and Miami of Ohio. He also has visited Tennessee, Mississippi State and Georgia State and has visits coming up to Louisville and NC State.
▪ Spring Valley linebacker Channing Tindall got an offer from Notre Dame on Monday.
▪ South Carolina recently became the first to offer 2019 offensive lineman Michael Tarquin (6-foot-4, 272 pounds) of Ocala, Fla., at last month’s junior day and that has put the Gamecocks at the top of his early list.
“Getting the offer was great. I like Coach (Will) Muschamp and Coach (Eric) Wolford a lot and like what they are doing with the program. I was really impressed with the facilities and would love to play for Coach Wolford. It is the nicest indoor practice facility I have seen. Every one was awesome.”
Tarquin also has visited Clemson, Michigan State, Florida and South Florida. He has visits coming up to Miami, Auburn and Florida State.
