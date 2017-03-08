Gamecocks still after former Berkeley defensive back

Defensive back Israel Mukuamu figured to be one of the state’s top prospects for the 2018 class at Berkeley before his family moved to Bossier City, La. USC was impressed enough with him to be his first offer, and the Gamecocks have not lost touch with him though he’s farther from their reach.
“I talked with Coach (Lance) Thompson yesterday,” Mukuamu said Tuesday. “They are interested and wanted me to come to their junior day, but it’s kind of far. I’m going to visit in the summer again. I still like them a lot. I just want to go to a place that’s going to be serious about and let me play early and get a good education.”
Mukuamu can play any of the positions in the secondary but said USC liked him as a safety.
Mukuamu has been to Mississippi State and Oklahoma State for Junior days. He’s also getting interest from Wake Forest, Purdue, Indiana, Tulane, Iowa State and Louisiana-Lafayette. He will visit Tulane this week and has trips coming up to Lafayette, Indiana and Purdue.
He does not have a leader and is looking at making a commitment in late summer just before his season or early in his season. His offers are USC, Wake Forest, UTSA, Coastal Carolina and Charlotte.
Notes:
▪ Offensive lineman Casey Holman of Snellville, Ga., has been a frequent visitor to USC over the last couple of years including last month’s junior day. And the Gamecocks appeared to be in strong shape with him though his offer list had mushroomed in recent weeks. But earlier this week Holman announced a commitment to Duke after visiting there for a junior day Saturday.
▪ USC offered 2019 wide receiver Kendrell Scurry of Thompson’s Station, Tenn., who is currently committed to Tennessee. Scurry issued a tweet saying that while he’s still committed to the Vols, he feels the need to consider more options and thus has not shut down his recruiting.
▪ Seneca wide receiver Braden Galloway was recently offered by N.C. State, his first offer. He’s also hearing from Duke, Wake Forest, North Carolina, Florida State and Appalachian State. He has been to Clemson for practices but isn’t have much contact from the Tigers, and nothing from USC. He has visited Appalachian, Duke, North Carolina and NC State. He plans to visit Wake Forest soon.
