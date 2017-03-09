Gamecocks target, local linebacker picking up national offers

The national reputation of Spring Valley linebacker Channing Tindall continued to grow Wednesday. Tindall picked up an offer from LSU and this came just a few days following an offer from Notre Dame.
His other Power 5 offers are South Carolina, N.C. State, Auburn, Wake Forest, Georgia and Florida while Clemson, Penn State, Purdue, Georgia Tech and Cal are other major programs showing interest.
Tindall has had South Carolina at top the of his list for the last month or so and the Gamecocks had him back for a visit in late February for their most recent junior day.
“My visit at USC was great as always,” Tindall said. “I didn’t get to see the entire practice, but I did see enough to get a feel for Coach Hutzler’s coaching style. I got a chance to sit down with (LB) TJ Brunson which was nice. He gave me a lot of insight on the program. I was also able to sit down with Coach Hutzler and Coach Muschamp. They are really treating me like a priority.”
Of course, even though Notre Dame’s program did not have a good season in 2016, the Irish are still a glamor program and it’s always special to a football recruit to here the “offer” word from them.
“As far as the Note Dame offer, I was familiar with Coach Elko and Coach Lea from Wake Forest,” Tindall said. “They actually offered me while I was there. I started talking to them a couple weeks ago and they offered on Monday. We spoke about the program, how they use linebackers and the academics. I am planning a visit up there after my track season is over.”
Tindall throws the shot put and discus for the Spring Valley track team and with meets on Saturdays, that’s made it hard for him to get out for weekend visits. He has been to USC and Wake Forest this calendar year and he plans to get to more schools after his track season.
