Gamecocks get big competitor for top QB target

Fort Dorchester quarterback Dakereon Joyner was offered Wednesday by Alabama.
Joyner, the 2016 South Carolina Gatorade Player of the Year, has had several major programs extend him offers in recent weeks including Notre Dame, Oregon and Michigan State. Some of the other top offers for Joyner include South Carolina, Georgia, Florida, Ole Miss, Louisville, Kentucky, Auburn and N.C. State.
At 6-foot-2, 200 pounds, he completed 190 of 297 passes (64 percent) for 3,642 yards and 44 touchdown passes. He also rushed for 1,089 yards and 12 TDs for the 12-2 Patriots.
▪ Linebacker Rosendo Louis (6-foot-1, 225 pounds) of Deerfield Beach, Fla., has visited South Carolina in the past and plans another visit later this month to watch a spring practice.
“I really like them, they’re one of the teams I’m looking at right now. I think I’d fit in (on their defense),” Louis said. “I hear from them often, every other day. I think they are a team on the come-up.”
Louis said Miami, Ole Miss and Arkansas are other offers he’s considering right now. He’s also visited Miami. He also has offers from LSU, Wisconsin, Florida, Georgia and NC State. He plans a decision this summer.
▪ Running back T.J. Pledger of IMG Academy announced a top eight Wednesday night and Clemson is in that group. The others are Georgia, Nebraska, Notre Dame, Oklahoma, Oregon, Tennessee and UCLA.
